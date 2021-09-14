Liverpool's Harvey Elliott applauded the supporters while he was stretched off at Elland Road. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott will undergo surgery in London on Tuesday to repair a dislocated ankle sustained during Sunday's Premier League victory against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Elliott, 18, was injured following a second-half challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, which resulted in a red card for the Dutch player.

Sources have told ESPN that it is too early to assess whether Elliott will be fit to return to action this season, but Liverpool manager Klopp said that surgery marks the first step on the youngster's road to recovery.

"I spoke to him after the game," Klopp told a news conference. "He was in the best possible place at that moment and he knows he will be out for a while, but he accepted it already.

"Today he's in London and will probably have the surgery today. That's the next step on the way back. We wait for news after that."

Elliott's injury means he will miss the whole of Liverpool's Champions League group campaign, which begins against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday.

Although the two clubs, who have won 13 Champions League titles between them, contested memorable finals in 2005 and 2007, they have never previously met at Anfield.

And Klopp said that the visit of Milan, ahead of clashes of fellow Group B rivals Atletico Madrid and Porto, highlights the competitiveness of a finely-balanced group.

"In any kind of European battle, I think Liverpool v AC Milan is a must-watch," Klopp added. "Milan have not been in the Champions League for a few years, but they have been doing well for a year-and-a-half, they were brilliant last season and have started this season well, so it will be tough for both sides.

"There are a few nice games in this round of the Champions League and Liverpool v Milan is definitely one of them.

"It will be difficult. When we saw the draw, I don't think one of us said 'it's a great group.' But let's go for it.

"Atletico, Milan, Porto -- usually the top team in Portugal, Milan with their best side in years -- but that is what we get.

"This is the strongest group I have ever had at Liverpool. It will deliver a really strong team into the Europa League."