Liverpool forward Diogo Jota won the first two vs. two FIFA 22 Challenge tournament by beating Barcelona's Pedri in the final.

The tournament included several professional footballers such as Chelsea's Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa, Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa, Juventus' Weston McKennie and Manchester City's Ferran Torres who paired up with esports stars.

Jota played alongside Tekkz (Fnatic) in the tournament and they won the final with a 3-1 victory against Pedr -- who recently sign a new Barca contract with a €1 billion release clause -- and Gravesen (DUX Gaming).

The eight initial teams were split into two sections of four.

Jota and Tekkz came out on top having been placed in a section with Werner (and SaNkHs (Case Esports), Akinfenwa and Tom (Excel Esports) and Kurzawa and Levi (Team Gullit), with the quartet competing for Team EA.

On the other side, Pedro and Gravesen overcame United States international McKennie and RocKy (Team Vitality), Torres and Matias (Team Heretics) and Hudson-Odoi and Lisa (JLingz esports).

Jota is known for his incredible gaming skills having earlier this year ranked as No. 1 PlayStation's FIFA Ultimate Team Champions leaderboard following a 30-0 weekend.