Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold 9/10, key at both ends against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp says he is unsure when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations. (1:19)

Liverpool went behind early against Newcastle United on Thursday as former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey hit a brilliant strike from range, but came roaring back to a 3-1 victory.

Diogo Jota's equalised in the 21st minute before Mohamed Salah put the Anfield side ahead three minutes later. Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure of the three points with a wonderful effort from outside the box in the 87th minute.

This is a win that ensures Liverpool remain just one point behind Manchester City atop the Premier League table and puts them ahead of Chelsea.

Positives

Going behind didn't seem to disrupt Liverpool's play much and they got back on level terms inside a quarter of an hour -- even if Newcastle had their complaints about the goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side also dominated possession and the tempo of the game for large periods, suffocating Newcastle and keep them under pressure for sustained spells. Winning all three points despite having players missing and not being at their best is encouraging for Liverpool.

Negatives

Going behind in the first place surely wasn't part of the plan, not is it something Liverpool can afford to allow often.

While Shelvey's strike was impressive, it was avoidable from Liverpool's point of view as two separate moments of sloppiness gave him the chance. That lack of precision also showed in the hosts' passing at other points in the game.

It was less comfortable in the second half than it should have been, with a last-ditch tackle from Alexander-Arnold required to maintain the lead. Liverpool also weren't at their best after half time.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Klopp may not have had his full contingent but was still able to put out a side that dominated the play in the first half, despite the early setback. While it was far from a perfect Liverpool performance -- especially in the second period -- they did enough, and Klopp's substitutes had a positive impact.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 6 -- Had no chance and didn't even move for Shelvey's goal but made a good stop to deny Allan Saint-Maximin. Got away with a poor kick out.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 9 -- Showed ingenuity in his passing and linked up with Salah well at times. The England international made a brilliantly timed last-ditch tackle to deny Ryan Fraser, then hit a late thunderbolt to ensure Liverpool got all three points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was Liverpool's best player on the day, and ensured the result against Newcastle.

DF Joel Matip, 6 -- Stepped forward with the ball well at times and had a good header saved well by Martin Dubravka.

DF Ibrahima Konate, 8 -- Missed the target from a good chance but looked solid defensively and dealt with Saint-Maximin well when his compatriot made bursts forward. Also made a necessarily well-timed challenge in his own box.

DF Andy Robertson, 7 -- Did well when called upon defensively and made a good run to help create space for Alexander-Arnold's shot for the final goal. Some of his passing was a bit off at times in the first half.

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 6 -- Worked hard throughout the game and had some good moments technically, notably playing a great ball for Salah's chance.

MF Jordan Henderson, 6 -- Played some good balls forward but struggled to find the final pass when he was in more intricate positions on the edge of the box. Pressed well but was booked for a foul on Fraser when he was driving into a dangerous position.

MF Thiago Alcantara, 4 -- Gave the ball away cheaply, then made a poor clearance for Shelvey's goal, and then made a really sloppy pass for Saint Maximin's chance. Tightened his play up in the second half.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 -- Played some exquisite passes in dangerous areas and was typically clinical to score his goal. However, he uncharacteristically missed a good chance after being played behind by Oxlade-Chamberlain and had a quiet second half.

FW Diogo Jota, 7 -- Took up some brilliant positions which meant he got plenty of chances. Got the vital equaliser by pouncing on the rebound from his own shot after a good save from Dubravka. Was unlucky to see another shot blocked on the line.

FW Sadio Mane, 8 -- Put in a pinpoint cross to Jota for the equaliser, then showed good awareness to regain the ball for Salah's goal, even if he couldn't finish himself while off-balance. Was unlucky to see his header saved but carried on making intelligent runs until the end.

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino, N/R -- Replaced Salah in the 74th minute and almost scored with his first touch despite not being aware the ball was coming his way. Got the assist for Alexander-Arnold's goal.

Naby Keita, N/R -- Replaced Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 74th minute and sent an effort from range well off target before coming close to assisting Mane. Saw an audacious effort saved well.

James Milner, N/R -- Replaced Thiago in the 90th minute and helped his side to see out the game.