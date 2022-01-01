Three more Liverpool players have contracted COVID-19 and will be missing from their teamsheet in their match with Chelsea on Sunday. (0:42)

Jurgen Klopp has reported a suspected positive test for COVID-19 and will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, the club have confirmed.

The Liverpool manager has reported mild symptoms, with sources saying he "feels fine." However, Klopp is now isolating and will not travel to London for the Stamford Bridge fixture. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the team.

Klopp and three other members of the Liverpool coaching staff have tested positive in the past 24 hours, in addition to the three players who have reported positive tests since the team's last fixture at Leicester on Tuesday.

Klopp confirmed the three cases among the playing staff on Friday, although Liverpool have chosen not to name the individuals ahead of the game Sunday.

Despite the outbreak of positive cases at the club, Liverpool have not asked for the game to be postponed and, at this stage, do not anticipate a change in that position.

Eighteen Premier League fixtures have been postponed over the past three weeks, with Liverpool's Anfield clash against Leeds United called off due to Marcelo Bielsa's team being unable to field 14 first-team players.

However, Liverpool currently have enough members of their squad fit and able to face Chelsea.