Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said newly-signed winger Luis Diaz had "one of the best" debuts he has ever seen when he appeared in the Premier League for the first time on Thursday.

Diaz started alongside Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Thursday after joining the club from FC Porto shortly before the January transfer deadline.

"He has the skillset and character. It was one of the best first games I saw from a new player but we have to see how he adapts, there's no rush," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"It was a good chance to start him with Sadio [Mane] not here and Mo [Salah] back from an intense tournament. Yes, Luis showed up."

The winger had been in fine form for Porto this season before moving to Anfield, scoring 14 goals in 18 games in Portugal's Primeira Liga, as well as scoring twice in this season's Champions League group stage.

Thursday's victory marked the return of Mohamed Salah, who came off the bench to replace Firmino on 60 minutes, after he represented Egypt in their run to the final in this month's Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp said Mane, who also played in the final with champions Senegal, could be available to make his return in Sunday's clash at Burnley.

"Will Sadio be available? We have to find out. We will make a decision after training. Physically we have to see how the last few days were for him," Klopp added.

Liverpool are nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.