Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his call for five substitutions to be reinstated in the Premier League, insisting that the change would favour the top-six clubs.

The Premier League increased the number of substitutions permitted in a match to five when it restarted in June 2020 in the UK's first coronavirus lockdown. However, the league reverted the number back to three last season, despite all other major European leagues remaining to allow five substitutions.

Klopp and other top-six managers in the Premier League have repeatedly called for the rule to be reintroduced, citing the impact that the greater number of matches has on the level of performance.

"We played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday. That's a horrible schedule," Klopp told a news conference on Monday.

"If we can make changes, we will do that. If it's not, it's not. It's essential that we go again for the five subs."

Liverpool will have a two-goal advantage when they face Inter Milan in the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

The clash comes amid a busy period for Klopp's side, who were taken to penalties in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Feb. 27 and have since faced Norwich City in the FA Cup and West Ham United in the Premier League.

"In one competition we don't have that. It makes so much difference. I don't see why it takes so long to understand that. The Premier League have to save their top players as well. It's not an advantage," he added.

"It's about quality of football."