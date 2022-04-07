Steve Nicol and Don Hutchison share their thoughts on Manchester City's and Liverpool's clash and the impact the game has on the title race. (1:51)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said a victory for his team at Manchester City on Sunday would not mean the Premier League title is theirs and that the club must focus on winning all of their remaining games to ensure success.

The match in Manchester is being billed by many as a title decider, with a City win giving them a four-point lead with seven games to go while Liverpool would overtake their rivals by two points with a victory.

"If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, 'OK, that's it decided' because of the quality of the opponent," Klopp told reporters.

"Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games in other competitions but in the Premier League as well."

Liverpool prepared for the clash with an important 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, while Pep Guardiola's side overcame Atletico Madrid on the same night.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said there would still be so much to play for regardless of Sunday's result.

"As a player you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games," he told the club's official website. "But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for."

De Bruyne's teammate John Stones also warned Liverpool that City hold an edge in the race after they beat Liverpool to the title in the 2018-19 campaign.