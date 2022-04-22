Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said the issue with signing a new contract at Anfield is not all "about money" as he admits he does not know if an agreement will be found.

In an interview with Four Four Two magazine, Salah, whose existing deal expires in June 2023, said he is confident he will remain at the club next season, regardless of how the negotiations play out.

"I don't know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want," Salah said.

The 29-year-old has played a crucial role for Liverpool this season, leading the side in goals as they continue their bid for a historic quadruple.

He added: "I'm not worried, I don't let myself worry about something. The season didn't finish yet, so let's finish it in the best possible way -- that's the most important thing. Then in the last year, we're going to see what's going to happen."

Salah's age has dominated speculation over whether Liverpool should make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, but the forward said he said he is not concerned.

"I didn't think about the fact I'm going to turn 30," he said. "I ask some players and they say it's a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don't know, I'm feeling fine. I'm enjoying life, I'm enjoying football -- it doesn't matter how old you are now.

"Now you can see that with players -- all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them -- [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim][ Benzema, [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I'm not concerned about that."