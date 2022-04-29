Mark Ogden sees a period of sustained success at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp extended his contract with the club until 2026. (1:30)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the prestigious Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award for a second time, it was announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old saw off competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to scoop the prize, with Salah winning with a vote share of 48%. West Ham's Declan Rice was third.

Elsewhere, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr also won the women's Footballer of the Year award after another stellar campaign. The 28-year-old claimed the prize with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp.

- Salah wins Footballer of the Year, but who did our writers pick?

- How Liverpool, Klopp, Mane are setting UCL standards

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

FWA chair Carrie Brown said: "Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

"The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members."

Both players are on course to win the Golden Boot in their respective leagues with Salah on 22 goals and Kerr scoring 18.

Salah has matched Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award for the second time after picking up the 2018 prize.

The Egypt international is on course to pick up his third Premier League Golden Boot award with only Arsenal legend Thierry Henry winning more with four to his name.

Salah made Liverpool history this season by becoming the club's first player to score 20 Premier League goals in the three different campaigns.

He has been a key figure in Liverpool's bid to claim an unprecedented Quadruple. Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final while still being in the race for the Premier League title and Champions League.

Both Salah and Kerr will receive their awards on May 5, the FWA said.