Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not be able to celebrate a potential FA Cup victory because of their bid to win a historic Quadruple this season.

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday (11.45 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+, U.S. only) having already beaten Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley on penalties in February to lift the Carabao Cup.

The Merseyside club are still in the hunt to win all four trophies as they chase Manchester City in the Premier League title race and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of May.

Klopp has yet to win the FA Cup during his time at Anfield but warned that celebrations would need to be put on hold if Liverpool lift the trophy.

"When you go for three or four trophies, it's clear you get it or you don't," he told a news conference on Friday.

"It's a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It's a special game and for some of us the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver it for our people.

"We couldn't celebrate the Carabao because we played 3 days later. If we win FA it's the same, 3 days vs. Southampton. We had parade with [Borussia] Dortmund. It was big. Now we play Southampton instead of possible parade. If you cannot enjoy this season until now, I can't help you."

Liverpool reached Saturday's showdown with a stunning first-half display over Pep Guardiola's side in the semifinal and Klopp is hopeful they can replicate that performance on Saturday

Klopp has failed to beat Chelsea in 90 minutes since Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge and said he expects another tough encounter at Wembley.

"We didn't 'beat' Chelsea [in the Carabao Cup final]. We won the penalty shootout," Klopp said. "I've said a few times, without luck you have no chance, and luck was on our side that day.

"It was a tough, tight game and we know how good Chelsea are and we expect another tough game. Both teams will go for all they have. That's what I expect from Chelsea and that's what I especially expect from us."

He added: "It's a completely different game [to the semifinal against City]. Chelsea is a really well-coached team. They have a similar system to others but a different level.

"They have an idea for all areas of the game. They are very organised defensively and offensively incredible talent .We have no idea how Thomas will line up. There are so many options."