Craig Burley lays out why Liverpool's Premier League performance this season is so impressive. (1:51)

Burley: Liverpool are brilliant to take the title race to the final day (1:51)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he would like to call upon Mohamed Salah for Sunday's crunch Premier League clash against Wolves but will not take a gamble on his fitness despite the forward leading the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Salah has scored 22 goals, one more than Tottenham's forward Son Heung-Min who will come up against relegated Norwich City on Sunday.

- Notebook: UCL in overhaul with tennis-style knockout change

- Premier League best finales: Stevie G hit for 6 at Stoke

- Premier League final day: How could it all play out?

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Liverpool need to beat Wolves at Anfield on the final day and hope Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa to clinch a second league title in three seasons.

Klopp said he will assess Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho ahead of the game but won't take any risks with next week's Champions League final against Real Madrid in mind.

"It looks good but the boys make steps and we will see," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "My preferred solution would be that they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons... but if not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%.

Mohamed Salah sustained an injury during the FA Cup final against Chelsea last week. Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I actually understand 100% [Salah's] goalscoring battle with Son Heung-Min but we have no chance that we take any risks. But Mo doesn't want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that."

Salah and Van Dijk missed the midweek win at Southampton due to injuries sustained in last week's FA Cup final against Chelsea while Fabinho suffered a muscle problem against Villa earlier this month.

Klopp also confirmed that Divock Origi will leave the club after eight years and paid tribute to the Belgium international who has become a cult figure at Liverpool after scoring a number of crucial goals.

"I expect Div to get a special farewell. For me, he will always be a Liverpool legend and it has been a joy to work with him," Klopp added.

"He's one of the most important players I ever had. Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100%."

Liverpool have already won the two domestic cups and Klopp said their campaign would qualify as a success regardless of what happens against Wolves.

"It's been tough but great, a joy to be part of this season," he said. "It's exceptional this group... we have so many reasons to celebrate."