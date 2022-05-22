Thiago sustained a hamstring injury vs. Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is facing a battle to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid after manager Jurgen Klopp said a hamstring injury sustained by the midfielder against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday is "not good."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star limped out of the 3-1 win at Anfield moments before half-time to add to the list of injury concerns ahead of the showpiece final in Paris next Saturday.

Fabinho (hamstring) and Virgil van Dijk (muscular strain) both missed the Wolves game, while forward Divock Origi has been ruled out of the Champions League final with a muscle injury suffered in training this week.

But while admitting that Thiago's injury is a concern, Klopp did not rule the Spain international out of the Madrid clash.

"Thiago is not good, but we don't know enough yet," Klopp said. "He can walk, which is a good sign, but after some rest, we will see.

"I don't want to talk now about it. Let us see. We want to wait until we know more about it and have confirmation."

Klopp was more definitive about Origi, though, after the Belgium striker failed to make the squad for the Wolves game.

"Div is out [of the Champions League final]," Klopp said. "He suffered an injury in the final minutes of training, which is why he wasn't involved in this game."

Manchester City's dramatic fightback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa at the Etihad denied Liverpool the title and the chance to complete a Quadruple by beating Madrid next week.

But Klopp said that his players will bounce back from their Premier League disappointment to be ready to face Madrid in the French capital.

"This season is absolutely incredible, but not today," Klopp said. "We have had our knocks, but this season is incredible.

"We have five days to prepare for the final against an incredible team, but that's what we will do. Losing this will only increase our desire to succeed."