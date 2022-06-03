Craig Burley explains why he doesn't understand why Sadio Mane would leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich. (1:30)

Sadio Mane has dropped a further hint about his future, suggesting Friday that he plans to leave Liverpool this summer.

Mane has just over a year left on his contract at Anfield and has been strongly linked with a transfer to Bayern Munich.

Speaking ahead of Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Saturday, the 30-year-old said he would follow the wishes of Senegalese fans who he suggested were keen for him to make a move.

"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments," he said.

"Isn't it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together. The future will tell us."

Mane previously said that he would announce his plans following Saturday's Champions League final, which Liverpool went on to lose 1-0 to Real Madrid.

"This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League [final], if I'm staying or not," Mane told Sky Sports last week.

"That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then."

While Mane's future remains unknown, fellow forward Mohamed Salah stated ahead of the Champions League final that he will "for sure" remain at Liverpool next season. Like Mane, Salah's contract is due to expire next summer.