Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his side will not make more signings for the sake of replacing injured players.

Klopp's side have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica, attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer, but they have also been hit by injuries.

Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas are just some of the players on the sidelines for Liverpool, but in a news conference on Friday Klopp said he would not be rushed into making any signings to cover for those absences.

Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway with a visit to newly promoted Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

"We have too many injuries, that's true," Klopp said. "But nothing has changed [in terms of new signings]. Unlucky situations. We started with Diogo getting a re-injury.

"Kostas was unlucky in a training situation. He might be ready to train next week which is helpful. Ibou [Konate] in a challenge v Strasbourg, we have to see how long it will take but he's out for a while.

"We cannot solve the problems we have with a transfer. At the moment it makes no sense to us. But the transfer window is still open and we will see."

Klopp also expressed his anger at the scheduling of the Qatar World Cup, which will take place midway through the season from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. He said the tournament was happening "in the wrong moment for the wrong reason."

"The problem is the players who play the World Cup and it's just not okay, but it was decided a long time ago for everybody says the right reasons and that's it," Klopp said.

"I was not angry at all before I came in but when we start talking about [it] I get angry. My problem is as much as everyone knows it's not right, nobody talks often enough about it so it will be changed.

"Something has to change. We should talk about it properly and say FIFA, UEFA, Premier League, FA, stop, start talking to each other.

"The most important part of the game is the players. Everyone has their own interest and that doesn't make it easier and this World Cup happens in the wrong moment for the wrong reason but everything is fine."

There was some good news for Klopp, however, as he confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson is fit to start against Fulham after missing much of preseason with an abdominal muscle problem.

Klopp also said he expected midfielder Naby Keita to return to training on Friday after missing Liverpool's friendly against Strasbourg due to illness.