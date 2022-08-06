Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he is "12 out of 10" frustrated and at a loss to explain his side's poor display in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Last season's Premier League runners-up needed a debut goal from substitute Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah's 80th-minute strike to twice come from behind and cancel out Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace at Craven Cottage.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Olley: Liverpool could be left playing catch up

Although Liverpool salvaged a draw and had chances to win the game, they were some way below the impressive form which proved enough to beat champions Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

When asked how frustrated he is by the disparity in performance, Klopp said: "You want to know on a scale of one to 10? 12. Very, very because the performance was a defeat. That's why we have to figure it out.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was frustrated by his side's performance. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"The results are very important for us, obviously. I'd love to get three points but I would have loved much more to play really good to be honest. We didn't do that.

"It is my responsibility to find out why we played last Saturday a surprisingly good game for the moment we were in in pre-season and seven days later we look like we are completely upside down. That doesn't make sense. I speak to you now but I'm actually only thinking about that."