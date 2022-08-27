Janusz Michallik singles out Trent Alexander-Arnold as the driving force behind Liverpool's record-equalling win. (1:27)

Liverpool netted five goals in the first-half as they thrashed Bournemouth in a 9-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday for their first Premier League win of the season.

The emphatic win equalised the league record for biggest winning margin. The nine-goal feat has previously been achieved twice -- first, when Leicester City won 9-0 against Southampton in October 2019, and again when Manchester United repeated the scoreline against Southampton in February 2021.

After some early season struggles -- including a 1-0 loss to Manchester United last Monday -- Liverpool duly delivered, with Luiz Diaz and Harvey Elliott netting inside 10 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal and Roberto Firmino's brace added to Bournemouth's misery, with Virgil van Dijk and Chris Mepham's own goal also driving up the scoreline.

Substitute Fabio Carvalho scored his first goal for Liverpool, and Diaz capping it off for the Reds.

Here's how social media reacted to the win:

It's okay, Mo. A win is a win ...

When Liverpool win 9-0 but you don't manage to score or assist... pic.twitter.com/Kwi6vjbR0M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2022

Some respect for the boss.

9 - With today's 9-0 win against Bournemouth, Jürgen Klopp celebrated the biggest ever competitive win of his managerial career. Record. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/IdiCqapanz — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 27, 2022

This long suffering Southampton fan (whose seen his side encounter two different 9-0 losses) can now breathe a sigh a relief.

THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE



i need a lie down. — Have EITHER of The 9-0's Been Mentioned (@9_0Mentioned) August 27, 2022

Yeah, talking and hugging it out 100% helps.

DM us if you need to talk, @afcbournemouth 🤝 https://t.co/nrd7RqHMfY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 27, 2022

Master mode activated.

Liverpool after last Monday night. pic.twitter.com/U15Vqp0Q8q — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 27, 2022

No "day off" here for Klopp's side.