Multiple murals were defaced in the build-up to the Merseyside derby. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton have condemned the defacing of murals after offensive graffiti was painted on multiple buildings before Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Murals including those of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were vandalised in the build-up to the match, with racist graffiti identified.

The two Liverpool clubs have said they will work with Merseyside police to identify those responsible, adding that "hate has no place in football."

"Both Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs jointly condemn the defacing of buildings and murals ahead of the Merseyside derby," a joint statement from the clubs read.

"Both clubs will work together with Merseyside Police and will support the investigation in finding those responsible. Hate has no place in football.

"Together, Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs and their supporters will continue in representing our city in the fight against all forms of discrimination."

On the pitch, Everton and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park as Conor Coady had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.