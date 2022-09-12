Steve Nicol and Craig Burley react to Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League. (2:19)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that left-back Andy Robertson will be out injured for their Champions League group stage match against Ajax and "until after the international break" as he joins the club's extensive list of unavailable players.

Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out for Liverpool and Klopp confirmed that Robertson will join them on the sidelines, while Fabio Carvalho is fit to return to the squad.

"He felt it the next day [after Napoli game]," Klopp told a news conference on Monday.

"He's out until after the international break. Fabio Carvalho trained yesterday normally and will be available."

Liverpool, along with all teams in England had their fixture on Saturday postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Matches will resume on Tuesday and Klopp said he will respect the tributes that will take place.

"I think it's the right thing to do," he said.

"I'm 55 and she's the only Queen of England I've ever known. I didn't know her but she was kind and warm. People feel so close to her and I respect their grief a lot. I will show my respect."

Saturday's postponement gave Liverpool more time to reflect on the 4-1 defeat they suffered in their Champions League group stage opener against Napoli.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Andy Robertson will miss their Champions League group stage match against Ajax. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Klopp said that he took the extra time to "analyse and train" in a bid to improve their consistency.

"We had 4 or 5 days now of absolute truth," he said.

"Not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now, this is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch. There was no pointing at each other.

"It [Napoli] was the worst game we've played since I've been here.

"You have to understand why that happened. Eight out of 11 were absolutely below their level, the rest not on their top level, just a normal game."

Liverpool have won just two games out of seven this season.