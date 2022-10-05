Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez said he has found it "difficult to adapt" to the Premier League after scoring just once this season following his €75 million move from Benfica in the summer.

Nunez, 23, admitted that his struggles were partly self-inflicted after his reckless challenge against Crystal Palace, which saw him receive a red card and subsequent three-match suspension.

"The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that," Nunez told TNT Sports Brasil. "As training and games go by, I will adapt little by little.

"[After the red card] was a very tough time. I know I made a big mistake and now I'm aware that it won't happen again.

"I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

"The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, be someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don't score, I have to be calm."

The Uruguay international scored 26 league goals in 28 matches for Benfica last season and said he can again start scoring regularly again.

Darwin Nunez has failed to score in his last six Liverpool outings. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"When the first [goal] goes in, more will go in," he said. "I've been through that [before] and it's a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

"But I'm calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can."

Nunez added that language barriers prohibit him from having regular communication with German manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese and Spanish-speaking Nunez said that he and Klopp "don't talk much," and coaches Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos act as translators when the Liverpool boss gives orders.

"I don't know English, he [Klopp] doesn't know Spanish," Nunez said.

"They [Lijnders and Matos] are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do.

"If they didn't explain it to me, I'd enter the field with no idea what to do.

"But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field."