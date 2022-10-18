Shaka Hislop sings the praises of Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Manchester City. (1:23)

How Liverpool stopped the Man City juggernaut in its tracks (1:23)

Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters Tuesday.

Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

"The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at [player welfare], we always do and if we can consider things line-up-wise, we will," Klopp said, adding that Jota would not require surgery.

Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.