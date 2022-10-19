Liverpool secured consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the Premier League this season, following Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City with another 1-0 result, this time against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side controlled the game early on and got themselves in front when Darwin Nunez connected with a cross into space by Kostas Tsimikas from the left flank. The Uruguay international came close to earning a brace with a spectacular volley from outside the box that cannoned back off the woodwork.

The visitors almost found an equaliser close to half-time when VAR was required to award the Hammers a penalty from Joe Gomez's challenge, but Jarrod Bowen saw his effort from the spot saved by Alisson, who dived at full stretch to the right side of his goal.

Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones had the best chances of the second half for Liverpool, who should have done better with their opportunities from promising areas. They were nearly made to rue their missed chances when Said Benrahma got past Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final minutes of the game, only for his cut-back to be anticipated by James Milner who produced an excellent goal-saving challenge.

Positives

Liverpool saw Nunez enjoy one of his best games in the Premier League, with the forward beginning to look more settled with his decision making. Klopp also saw his side look resolute at the back, amid recent highlighted defensive problems.

Negatives

A penalty from a challenge that Gomez didn't need to make could have tipped the game back into the balance. The Reds also have to be more clinical in front of goal in future to ensure the game is put out of reach of their opponents.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- An attacking starting lineup helped Liverpool control the game in the first half, while Klopp was also mindful of an upcoming clash on Saturday against Nottingham Forest by withdrawing key players close to the hour mark. The Milner substitute proved to be his best, with the experienced star producing a vital stop from a dangerous cut-back that looked to be a certain goal.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 8 -- A crucial penalty save close to half-time ensured Liverpool went in at the break with the lead. This turned out to be the moment that secured all three points for the Reds.

DF Kostas Tsimikas, 7 -- Stretched the play down the left-flank and it was the Greece international who found Darwin Nunez with a precise whipped cross to put Liverpool into the lead in the 22nd minute. Defended well against Jarrod Bowen when called upon.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 6 -- Van Dijk won the majority of his duels when called upon on the night but saw the visitors look to direct most of their crosses away from his zone. The centre-back also transitioned play well with passes out towards Mohamed Salah.

DF Joe Gomez, 6 -- The man of the match from Sunday's clash against City conceded a penalty with a challenge on Bowen that he didn't need to make, but he was relieved to see Alisson make the save. He enjoyed an assured performance outside of that moment.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- A bright display going forward, but beaten too easily by Benrahma late on that tainted an otherwise positive defensive performance.

MF Jordan Henderson, 7 -- The Liverpool captain had plenty of the ball throughout the game and helped maintain a quick tempo to get it into the feed of more-advanced players. Unlucky not to get an assist when picking out Roberto Firmino inside the box just after the hour mark. A tireless performance.

Darwin Nunez scored the lone goal in Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Wednesday.

MF Thiago, 7 -- Conducted play from the middle of the pitch and was often the player who would help transition play from deeper midfield areas. He also linked well with Tsimikas when timing balls down the left channel.

MF Fabio Carvalho, 6 -- The 20-year-old always looked to play progressively but could have improved his final ball on a couple of occasions. Worked hard in his defensive duties.

MF Roberto Firmino, 7 -- His link-up play was excellent on the night as he consistently took up promising positions and played incisively around West Ham's penalty area.

MF Mohamed Salah, 6 -- Salah didn't often put a pass wrong and linked play impressively when in inside areas, but he couldn't seem to find his clinical edge when presented with a shooting opportunity.

FW Darwin Nunez, 7 -- A strong header into the ground left the goalkeeper no chance as Nunez put the Reds into the lead. The striker came close to doubling Liverpool's advantage before the break with a volley that smashed against the post from outside of the box.

Substitutes

MF Curtis Jones, 6 -- A return after a spell on the sidelines and some valuable minutes for the 21-year-old. Drew a strong save from Lukasz Fabianski.

FW Harvey Elliott, 6 -- The 19-year-old played with clear intensity when introduced and was aggressive in his pressing off the ball. Made decisions quickly to help move play into more dangerous areas.

MF Fabinho, 6 -- Helped prevent play from building up in central areas, but he could have been stronger with his challenge that would have stopped a counterattack in the 80th minute.

DF Andy Robertson, N/R -- A straight swap at left-back for the Scotland international, who came on for Tsimikas.

MF James Milner, N/R -- Introduced in the 81st minute as Klopp looked to see the game out, and that substitute provided full dividends as the 36-year-old produced a sensational challenge to deny a West Ham equaliser late on.