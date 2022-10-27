Liverpool's Darwin Nunez says that Luis Suarez messaged him with advice after his red card against Crystal Palace. (0:53)

Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban as punishment for being sent off during Liverpool's Premier League victory against Manchester City earlier this month after the English Football Association issued a £30,000 fine for improper conduct.

The Liverpool manager was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor for berating assistant referee Gary Beswick on the touchline following the failure to award a free-kick for a foul on Mohamed Salah.

Klopp had been facing the prospect of a touchline ban which would have seen him forced to watch Saturday's clash with Leeds United from the Anfield stands. But after accepting a charge of improper conduct, Klopp escaped a suspension.

An FA statement said: "Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E33 during Liverpool FC's Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday Oct. 16 2022.

"The manager accepted that his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

"This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or The FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons."

Klopp has since apologised to assistant referee Beswick and said there was "no excuse" for his actions.

"It was my fault but it was not that it was a boring 0-0 and I stood there and went bonkers," Klopp said after the game. "There is no excuse, I don't want an excuse, it happened and it was obvious as everyone saw it. That he gave me a red card is absolutely OK."

The red card was the first one received by the former Borussia Dortmund coach since taking charge at Liverpool on October 2015.