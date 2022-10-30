Trent Alexander-Arnold has said Liverpool are second-guessing themselves and questioning things following the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.

The loss, a fourth in 12 Premier League games this season, leaves Liverpool ninth in the Premier League and eight points outside the Champions League qualification spots.

Coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat at bottom side Nottingham Forest last weekend, Liverpool now face a battle to finish in the top four having been tipped to challenge for the league title in preseason.

"I'd say we all believe in ourselves, we believe in the way we play, we believe in the squad and what we can achieve," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's website. "But I think when you do get setbacks, it can potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things.

"Clearly as a team something's not going right, it's not going as well as we want it to go. That's something for everyone to think about, that's something for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals.

"We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season."