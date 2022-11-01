Jurgen Klopp's agent has insisted the Liverpool boss has "no intention" of resigning despite his side's difficult start to the season.

Liverpool's 2-1 loss against Leeds United at the weekend was their fourth Premier League defeat of the season, two more than they suffered throughout the whole of the previous campaign.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

They sit ninth in the table and trail leaders Arsenal by 15 points, but Klopp's representative Marc Kosicke has said the German manager is determined to see out a transitional period for Liverpool rather than quit.

"I can assure that Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning from Liverpool FC," Kosicke told Sky Sports.

"The fact that problems could arise this season due to the past intensive season was taken into account by the club's owners before the start of the season.

"Jurgen enjoys the backing of the people in charge and is in regular contact with them. He loves the club, his team and the fans and is determined to continue and successfully complete the transition in Liverpool. He didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing."

Kosicke's comments echoed those made by Klopp this week when the Liverpool boss said he would not walk away from the club's situation.

- Ogden: Liverpool's midfield at heart of their problems

"People look at me and they say 'he looks tired' or whatever but I'm not," Klopp said. "I cannot give that excuse.

"My job is not only to be here when the sun is shining and somebody gives us a trophy. My job is to be there when we go through a really rough period and I will do that with all I have."

Klopp, 55, has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup since arriving at Liverpool in 2015.

He also guided his team to two further Champions League finals, last season and in 2018, both of which they lost to Real Madrid.