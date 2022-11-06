Janusz Michallik explains how Liverpool have got Mohamed Salah back to his best in front of goal. (1:36)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backed Mohamed Salah to keep on scoring goals after the Egypt striker's brace earned his side a 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

After back-to-back league losses, Salah gave Liverpool a two-goal lead before halftime and Liverpool weathered a second-half storm after Harry Kane pulled back a goal.

Salah is now three goals away from moving above Kenny Dalglish in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers and Klopp said he would not be stopping there.

"Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn't score," Klopp said. "Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop.

"When you look at Mo's stats, goals and assists, it's insane."

Salah has only six Premier League goals this season but looks to be back to his best which is good news for Liverpool as they try to repair the damage of a poor start to the season.

He has been involved in scoring or assisting 19 goals from 20 games in all competitions this season, a figure he has bettered only once at this stage in his six seasons with the club.

"Even with a 'slow start,' he was involved in most chances in Europe, but we didn't take them or he didn't take them," Klopp said. "That can happen for a striker, it's a completely normal phase."

"In the end when you look back on his career in four, five or six years, everybody will remember one of the best strikers you ever saw. Tonight, what pleased me the most, he scored the two goals and then he played like a real, real team player."

After losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, Klopp celebrated wildly at the end on Sunday and he admitted winning at Tottenham could be a big moment for his team who moved up to eighth place in the table.

"Yeah, I got a bit carried away but it was big, absolutely big," Klopp said.