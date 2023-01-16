Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is more concerned about taking responsibility for his team's recent slump in form rather than signing players.

The FA Cup holders are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in a third-round replay in the aftermath of a humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

If Liverpool win they will again face Brighton, who put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season and dominated from the start in Saturday's win.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Klopp reiterated that the club are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window as they look to get the best out of their existing squad.

"We look outside [to transfers] as well. It's not that we're stubborn and think we will keep these boys until 2060," Klopp told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a poor start to the season. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"If the solutions are out there, doable and available, of course we would buy players. But we have an existing squad and it is underperforming but I cannot blame everyone else. I have to take responsibility. That is my first concern.

"We have players, they are just not available... Our squad is not too small. Yes, we have to strengthen, oh yes, but is the right time to do it? I can't see it because of the situation we are in."

Klopp said that Liverpool would put out the strongest possible lineup against Wolves, but added that they could be forced to make changes to the side that faced Brighton.

"[Wolves] are in a good moment; they played well here, won the game at the weekend [1-0 at home to West Ham United]. It will be tough," he said.

"Not all players who played the last game are available now for different reasons, and we will make changes. We want to win the game.

"I could say to the players who lost at Brighton, 'You got us in this situation, lets see how you get us out.' But that wouldn't be taking responsibility, I can't do that. I will take decisions, we will make changes. That makes sense."

Klopp added: "These are football problems, you solve them with football. To play better than at Brighton should not be that difficult.

"We have to be compact, we have to defend. In too many moments, the pitch looks too big. It is the way we defend. You have to go back to basics, that is what we have to do."