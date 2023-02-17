        <
          FA charges Liverpool, Everton for Merseyside derby 'confrontation'

          Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

          The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.

          Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

          "It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

          The clubs have until Feb. 20 to respond to the charges.