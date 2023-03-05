Steve Nicol pinpoints how Liverpool were able to embarrass Man United in their 7-0 thumping at Anfield. (1:29)

Jurgen Klopp called Mohamed Salah becoming Liverpool's new Premier League record scorer "really special" after Sunday's win over Manchester United.

Salah scored twice in Liverpool's historic 7-0 rout of United to reach 129 league goals during his time at Anfield, passing club legend Robbie Fowler in the process despite having played 61 fewer games.

- Ogden: Records fall as Liverpool embarrass Man United

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"It's really, really special and we should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring a lot of goals," Klopp said of the Egyptian. "He should be really proud of that."

Klopp added: "A freak result and a top performance," the German told reporters after Liverpool's biggest ever win over United courtesy of braces for Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and a late effort by Roberto Firmino.

Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions called it one of the best days of his life, while Fowler congratulated him on Twitter.

"I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life, and I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club," Salah said. "We entered the match, and our goal was to win.

"Everyone was hungry to score, and we scored seven and I hope this will give us a boost, not an excessive confidence and also we can continue to win until we end the season in the top four."

Liverpool's Mohamad Salah celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United. Getty Images

Klopp could hardly stop smiling as he saluted the delirious Liverpool fans at a rocking Anfield, and admitted the way his side was playing made it hard on opponents.

"I don't think the second half could start any better with the two early goals and then from that moment we were flying and it was really difficult to play against us," Klopp said.

Liverpool have now won four of their last five league games after a run of three defeats in four and, while coming back from a 5-2 first-leg defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 might be beyond them, they look to be back on track.

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time," Klopp said. "The main difference is that we now have pretty much all the players available.

"But we have to make these results count with the result of the next game. That's what the plan is."

Liverpool go to bottom-side Bournemouth next weekend having beaten the south-coast club 9-0 at Anfield earlier this season.

They are now just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand and are on a roll.

"A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool -- you can't say it publicly, but everyone thought it -- because they felt we were struggling a lot, but now it is less of a good moment, we look more like ourselves," Klopp said.

"It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive."

Information from Reuters was used in this story.