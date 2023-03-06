Jurgen Klopp praises Mohamed Salah for becoming Liverpool's record scorer in the Premier League after brace vs. Manchester United. (0:37)

A pitch invader who collided with the Liverpool players celebrating their seventh goal against Manchester United and nearly injured Andy Robertson will be identified and banned from Anfield for life, the Premier League club said on Monday.

As the players celebrated the final goal of Sunday's 7-0 drubbing of their rivals, the fan ran onto the pitch and slipped, colliding with Robertson who went down clutching his ankle, although the defender finished the match.

Merseyside Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch.

"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour," Liverpool said in a statement. "The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

"The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender's account until the process is complete.

A pitch invader collided into Liverpool players as they celebrated their seventh goal against Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

"If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums. These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences."

The police said their officers were working with the club in relation to the incident.

"He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident," it said in a statement.

The fan was led away by stewards and also got an earful from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who was furious on the touchline as the assistant referee attempted to calm him down.

The result boosted Liverpool's top-four hopes as they club moved up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand. Liverpool next play away at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.