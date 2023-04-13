Mark Ogden details why assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will not receive punishment from the FA for his apparent elbow to Liverpool's Andy Robertson. (1:41)

Premier League assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no disciplinary action by the English Football Association and is free to return to officiating after apologising to Liverpool's Andy Robertson for appearing to elbow the player during last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

Television footage showed a confrontation between Hatzidakis and Robertson as the teams left the field at the half-time interval with the Scotland left-back seeming to touch the arm of the official, who responded by moving his elbow in the direction of Robertson's face.

But after a four-day investigation of video footage and statements from officials, players and other witnesses, the FA has confirmed that Hatzidakis will face no further action.

"We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action," an FA spokesperson said.

"Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and the PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances."

Referee Constantine Hatzidakis, centre, has been cleared of wrongdoing after appearing to elbow Andy Robertson. Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Hatzidakis personally apologised to Robertson for the incident on Thursday and it was accepted without hesitation by the player.

ESPN has also been told that Liverpool are satisfied with the outcome and the process which resulted in Hatzidakis being allowed to resume his officiating career.

Hatzidakis said: "I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

"It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised. I look forward to returning to officiating matches."

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd. (PGMOL) had dropped Hatzidakis on April 10 as the investigation was conducted, but he is now available for selection for the round of matches on the weekend of April 22.