Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he feels sympathy for Chelsea amid the London club's disappointing season, but added that "it is good to see" that their prodigious investment has not equated to positive results.

The club have made 18 signings since Todd Boehly took over last summer, including the record-breaking acquisition of midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January for €121 million. However, they have struggled to build any momentum over the course of the season and sit 12th in the Premier League table with five defeats from five matches under interim boss Frank Lampard.

Klopp said the Chelsea hierachy "underestimated" the job that departed managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were tasked with, adding that big investment does not secure success.

"I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest, because it's not going well," he told Sky Sports. "I think they're a top, top team, but on the other side it's good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out.

"You have to build a team and that's what the guys there underestimated and gave their coaches a nearly impossible job to do. You cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit, and that journey is why I'm a little bit happy about it.

"Chelsea will be fine in the end and they will be incredibly strong next year, but I'm using them just as an example. At the highest level, no, we cannot do it like that. And that's what we will not do. You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, that's it."

Liverpool have also suffered a disappointing season as they have six matches left to try to secure a spot in the top four, but sit seven points behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League place.

Klopp responded to criticism of his side, saying supporters should not "panic" about their situation. Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday as they look to build on their run of three successive victories.