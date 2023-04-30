Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has risked a Football Association investigation into his comments about referee Paul Tierney after accusing the official of saying something "that is not ok" when issuing a yellow card for his celebrations after Diogo Jota's 94th minute winner in a 4-3 Anfield victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp also said he wants to know "what he [Tierney] has against us" after hitting out at the official for the second time in 18 months.

Klopp said after a 2-2 draw at Tottenham in December of 2021 that he has "no idea what his [Tierney] problem is with me." Klopp was booked for celebrating Jota's goal and confronting fourth official John Brooks, but he said his anger with the referee stemmed from a failure to award a foul on Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Richarlison's equaliser for Spurs.

"How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]. We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what he has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. In England, nobody has to clarify these situations, it's really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK."

When asked to expand on his comments and reveal what Tierney is alleged to have said, Klopp refused to go into further detail.

"I will not say anything," Klopp said. "The refs don't say what is said, so I don't The problem is, I have to mention, Paul Tierney in a season (2021-22) which is important didn't give Harry Kane a red card and I love Harry Kane and gave Robbo [Andy Robertson] a red card.

"It is not the first time, there are so many things. No one on the stadium wanted the foul for Mo Salah, the linesman flag down, it is not OK we shouldn't do that, we are role models, but first and foremost human beings.

"I didn't say anything to the fourth official, but turned around to him to celebrate. I got a yellow card, I think he thought I should have got a different punishment."

Klopp, meanwhile, appeared to injure himself while celebrating Jota's goal and he confirmed after the game that he pulled his hamstring in the incident.

"I pulled my hamstring, yes," Klopp said. "It's bad enough, so fair punishment for not behaving the right away. I have pain for a few days, but Mr. Tierney not."