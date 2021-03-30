Lyon and PSG women will now face each other in the Champions League at a rearranged date. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad.

Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their players had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked for Wednesday's home game to be played at a later date after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities.

UEFA, who were not available for comment, have marked the game as "postponed" on their website.

Lyon, who claimed the last five titles, won the first leg 1-0 in Paris.