Julie Foudy expects the NWSL to wrestle power back from the WSL after a wave of players switching to the UK. (1:25)

Division 1 Feminine champions Lyon have appointed their first female head coach, Sonia Bompastor, the club announced on Tuesday. Former coach Jean-Luc Vasseur will leave with immediate effect after the club were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

A statement released by the club said that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Vasseur after an internal review of the season.

- Watch My Name is Ada Hegerberg on ESPN+

- McNamee: Hegerberg ready for the next stage of her career

Bompastor, who is a former France international and has been director of the women's academy at the club since 2013, will take over the role until June 2023.

The 40-year-old played for Lyon from 2006-09 and then again from 2010-13. During that time she won six league titles, three French Cups and two Champions League titles -- including the club's first in 2011.

It has been a difficult season for Lyon with both Ada Hegerberg and Griedge Mbock Bathy missing due to ACL injuries.

Their second leg quarterfinal tie with PSG had to be rescheduled after a large outbreak of COVID-19 in the squad forced them into quarantine. Lyon lost the subsequent game 1-0, meaning PSG progressed to the semifinals and broke the France champions' five year dominance in the tournament.

PSG also beat Lyon 1-0 in November to snap their 80-game unbeaten streak and hand them their first league loss since 2016.

PSG are one point ahead of Lyon in the league. They have never won the title before with Lyon dominating the last 14 seasons.