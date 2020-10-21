Nashville secure their most lopsided win of the year and edge closer to the playoffs. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:45)

Former Mexico national team coach Javier Aguirre feels Major League Soccer is more attractive to him than Liga MX at this stage of his career, citing the relative stability in the head coach's position.

The 61-year-old is currently out of work after parting ways with Leganes, who were relegated on the last day of the season in La Liga after almost staying up.

"Yes, it is attractive because I see potential, room to grow, develop, progress. I see seriousness, respect for projects and that kind of organization I like," said Aguirre in an interview with ESPN. "It's true that it is a closed system, that there isn't relegation that takes away a little competition, but I saw Matias [Almeyda] lost four games spectacularly [with San Jose Earthquakes] a little bit ago and under no circumstances did they question the coach's position.

"They know he's a great coach, they know the project is good, that they are playing in a certain way thinking about the future and winning a title," added the former Atletico Madrid manager. "That seems fantastic to me."

The Earthquakes went on a nine-game winless streak from the start of August, conceding 32 goals in the process, but Almeyda remained in place and the club has since won four of its last six matches to move into the playoff positions.

Aguirre said that in a similar situation in Liga MX, there would be little chance of the head coach continuing, with the turnover of coaches high in Mexico [five of the 18 clubs have made a change since the start of the current season].

"Imagine that scenario in Mexico?" said Aguirre. "We'd fire the coach in two seconds. Everyone. Not just the media, but starting from people inside the club, so MLS does appeal [to me]."

Aguirre added that he has been in the running for two jobs in MLS recently, but that he missed out. He also indicated that he is interested in returning to Japan, where he briefly managed the men's national team.

The former Mexico national team player wants to return to Mexico eventually, but isn't looking to work again in Liga MX as a manager.

"Yes, my decision is firm," he said. "There are stages. I don't feel prepared [to coach in Liga MX] today."