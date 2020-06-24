        <
          MLS is Back Tournament: Tune-in info, schedule and who's playing -- everything you need to know

          play
          MLS commissioner details process if a player contracts COVID-19 (2:02)

          Commissioner Don Garber discusses how the MLS is Back Tournament came about and the process the league will undergo if a player is diagnosed with the coronavirus. (2:02)

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Major League Soccer is nearly back, with the aptly named MLS is Back Tournament kicking off July 8 in Florida. After the league suspended play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the regular season will resume in a tournament format at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, just outside Orlando. (ESPN is owned by The Walt Disney Company.)

          All 26 clubs will take part, as the league breaks them up into five groups of four and one group of six.The top two in each group, and the four best third-place finishers, will advance to the round of 16 en route to the final taking place on Aug. 11.

          How does MLS is Back work?

          In the group stage, the MLS is Back Tournament works just the same as the regular season. Results from each team's three matches will count toward the 2020 standings.

          Those who advance from their groups will move into the knockout rounds. These matches will not count toward regular-season points totals, but the tournament's winner will earn a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Players also will be eligible for bonuses from a $1.1 million prize pool.

          MLS is hoping that by the time the tournament ends on Aug. 11, restrictions around the country will have loosened up enough that games can be held in a team's home stadium. Those games are likely to happen without fans, although there is hope that if the situation improves enough, fans might be able to attend games before the season is done.

          How often will there be testing?

          All individuals deemed "essential members" of a team's delegation will be tested both prior and after traveling to Orlando. Prior to travel, these tests include two Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") tests 24 hours apart. Players will also undergo a baseline serology (antibody) test as part of a physical exam that also includes a temperature check and the completion of a screening questionnaire.

          Players, coaches and support staff will be tested every other day for two weeks after arriving in Florida. Those individuals, as well as referees, will then be tested regularly, including prior to each matchday.

          MLS is Back groups

          Group A (Eastern Conference)
          1. Orlando City SC
          2. Inter Miami CF
          3. New York City FC
          4. Philadelphia Union
          5. Chicago Fire FC
          6. Nashville SC

          Group B (Western Conference)
          1. Seattle Sounders FC
          2. FC Dallas
          3. Vancouver Whitecaps
          4. San Jose Earthquakes

          Group C (Eastern Conference)
          1. Toronto FC
          2. New England Revolution
          3. Montreal Impact
          4. D.C. United

          Group D (Western Conference)
          1. Real Salt Lake
          2. Sporting Kansas City
          3. Colorado Rapids
          4. Minnesota United FC

          Group E (Eastern Conference)
          1. Atlanta United FC
          2. FC Cincinnati
          3. New York Red Bulls
          4. Columbus Crew SC

          Group F (Western Conference)
          1. LAFC
          2. LA Galaxy
          3. Houston Dynamo
          4. Portland Timbers

          MLS is Back schedule and tune-in info

          Wednesday, July 8
          Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Thursday, July 9
          New York City FC vs. Philadelpia Union, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN
          FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

          Friday, July 10
          Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Saturday, July 11
          Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:00 PM ET, Fox/TUDN
          FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Sunday, July 12
          Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Monday, July 13
          LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN
          LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Tuesday, July 14
          Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN
          Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

          Wednesday, July 15
          Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN
          Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

          Thursday, July 16
          Atlanta United FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN
          Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Friday, July 17
          Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Saturday, July 18
          Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes
          LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Sunday, July 19
          New York City FC v. Chicago Fire FC, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN
          Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Monday, July 20
          Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN
          Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

          Tuesday, July 21
          Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew SC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN
          Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

          Wednesday, July 22
          Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Thursday, July 23
          LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN
          LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

          Saturday, July 25
          TBD round-of-16 match, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes
          TBD round-of-16 match, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

          Sunday, July 26
          TBD round-of-16 match, 8:30 PM ET, FS1
          TBD round-of-16 match, 11:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Monday, July 27
          TBD round-of-16 match, 8:30 PM ET, FS1
          TBD round-of-16 match, 11:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Tuesday, July 28
          TBD round-of-16 match, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes
          TBD round-of-16 match, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Thursday, July 30
          TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

          Friday, July 31
          TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Saturday, August 1
          TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes
          TBD quarterfinal, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Wednesday, August 5
          TBD semifinal, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

          Thursday, August 6
          TBD semifinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

          Tuesday, August 11
          TBD final, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes