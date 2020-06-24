MLS is Back Tournament: Tune-in info, schedule and who's playing -- everything you need to know

Commissioner Don Garber discusses how the MLS is Back Tournament came about and the process the league will undergo if a player is diagnosed with the coronavirus. (2:02)

Major League Soccer is nearly back, with the aptly named MLS is Back Tournament kicking off July 8 in Florida. After the league suspended play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the regular season will resume in a tournament format at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, just outside Orlando. (ESPN is owned by The Walt Disney Company.)

All 26 clubs will take part, as the league breaks them up into five groups of four and one group of six.The top two in each group, and the four best third-place finishers, will advance to the round of 16 en route to the final taking place on Aug. 11.

How does MLS is Back work?

In the group stage, the MLS is Back Tournament works just the same as the regular season. Results from each team's three matches will count toward the 2020 standings.

Those who advance from their groups will move into the knockout rounds. These matches will not count toward regular-season points totals, but the tournament's winner will earn a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Players also will be eligible for bonuses from a $1.1 million prize pool.

MLS is hoping that by the time the tournament ends on Aug. 11, restrictions around the country will have loosened up enough that games can be held in a team's home stadium. Those games are likely to happen without fans, although there is hope that if the situation improves enough, fans might be able to attend games before the season is done.

How often will there be testing?

All individuals deemed "essential members" of a team's delegation will be tested both prior and after traveling to Orlando. Prior to travel, these tests include two Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") tests 24 hours apart. Players will also undergo a baseline serology (antibody) test as part of a physical exam that also includes a temperature check and the completion of a screening questionnaire.

Players, coaches and support staff will be tested every other day for two weeks after arriving in Florida. Those individuals, as well as referees, will then be tested regularly, including prior to each matchday.

MLS is Back groups

Group A (Eastern Conference)

1. Orlando City SC

2. Inter Miami CF

3. New York City FC

4. Philadelphia Union

5. Chicago Fire FC

6. Nashville SC

Group B (Western Conference)

1. Seattle Sounders FC

2. FC Dallas

3. Vancouver Whitecaps

4. San Jose Earthquakes

Group C (Eastern Conference)

1. Toronto FC

2. New England Revolution

3. Montreal Impact

4. D.C. United

Group D (Western Conference)

1. Real Salt Lake

2. Sporting Kansas City

3. Colorado Rapids

4. Minnesota United FC

Group E (Eastern Conference)

1. Atlanta United FC

2. FC Cincinnati

3. New York Red Bulls

4. Columbus Crew SC

Group F (Western Conference)

1. LAFC

2. LA Galaxy

3. Houston Dynamo

4. Portland Timbers

MLS is Back schedule and tune-in info

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Thursday, July 9

New York City FC vs. Philadelpia Union, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

Friday, July 10

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Saturday, July 11

Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:00 PM ET, Fox/TUDN

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Sunday, July 12

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Monday, July 13

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Tuesday, July 14

Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

Wednesday, July 15

Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

Thursday, July 16

Atlanta United FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Saturday, July 18

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Sunday, July 19

New York City FC v. Chicago Fire FC, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Monday, July 20

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

Tuesday, July 21

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew SC, 8:00 PM ET, TUDN

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 PM ET, TUDN

Wednesday, July 22

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9:00 AM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Thursday, July 23

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

Saturday, July 25

TBD round-of-16 match, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

TBD round-of-16 match, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

Sunday, July 26

TBD round-of-16 match, 8:30 PM ET, FS1

TBD round-of-16 match, 11:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Monday, July 27

TBD round-of-16 match, 8:30 PM ET, FS1

TBD round-of-16 match, 11:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Tuesday, July 28

TBD round-of-16 match, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

TBD round-of-16 match, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Thursday, July 30

TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Friday, July 31

TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Saturday, August 1

TBD quarterfinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

TBD quarterfinal, 10:30 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Wednesday, August 5

TBD semifinal, 8:00 PM ET, FS1/TUDN

Thursday, August 6

TBD semifinal, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes

Tuesday, August 11

TBD final, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes