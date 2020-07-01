With MLS teams starting to arrive, ESPN's Stefan Fusaro details what the atmosphere is like in Orlando. (1:27)

Six players from FC Dallas have tested positive for the coronavirus, MLS announced on Wednesday.

Two players tested positive immediately upon arrival in Florida, with an additional four testing positive in the past two days. MLS said that the rest of the team's delegation is quarantining in hotel rooms pending results of additional testing.

A source with knowledge of the situation denied a rumor that a decision had been made to send the entire FCD delegation home.

"Upon receipt of the positive COVID-19 test, all six players immediately participated in a clinical assessment by a healthcare provider and were moved to the isolation area of the hotel," MLS said in a statement.

"While in isolation, the individuals are in daily communication with and receive remote care from a healthcare provider, including monitoring of symptoms and regular follow-up testing."

MLS also said that no other members of the MLS delegation at the host hotel have tested positive, and no other club has been in contact with the FC Dallas delegation since it arrived in Florida.

MLS has been testing individuals from the various team delegations that have arrived in Florida, conducting 392 tests, with the aforementioned six positives. So far, six teams -- the San Jose Earthquakes, Orlando City SC, Minnesota United, FC Dallas, the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati -- have arrived in Florida.