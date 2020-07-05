MLS is Back: How the league, players are coping with COVID-19 concerns in Florida

Since arriving at the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando on June 27, 11 FC Dallas players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. By the end of the week, 14 players -- including one from the Columbus Crew -- and two non-players had tested positive.

Even as more teams arrive by the day, several clubs (like Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids) have pushed their arrival dates back, and all of this has come against a backdrop of skyrocketing cases in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Health on Saturday, the number of new cases for Florida residents in Orange County -- where the Swan and Dolphin Resort is located, and where the MLS delegation is staying -- was 1,166 and the percentage of positive tests remains in double digits, with Saturday's mark at 15.5 percent. In neighboring Osceola County, where the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is located, the number of new cases was 255, a high over the past two weeks. Saturday's positive test rate was 19.5 percent.

The league has maintained all along that some positive tests, while not at all desirable, were expected. Yet the reality of the situation has given plenty of people pause, even as 1,191 people in the MLS delegation have been tested over the past two days, with two positive tests.

As one person in the MLS delegation put it, "I would really like to go home now."

All of this has served to raise, and re-raise, several questions. Should Dallas be removed from the tournament? Should the tournament even go forward? If it does, how safe will it be? MLS is convinced that it is doing everything it can.

"In consultation with infectious disease experts and government health authorities, MLS developed comprehensive health and safety protocols that include pre-travel testing, as well as isolation upon arrival until additional screening tests have been completed," said MLS deputy commissioner and president Mark Abbott. "These protocols have led to the early identification and isolation of infected individuals who likely contracted the virus prior to traveling. Those individuals were promptly identified, and separated from other tournament participants and staff, so that they can receive care and ensure that we minimize the risk of transmission to other participants."

To their credit, MLS has been transparent about their programs and protocols. MLS personnel inside the bubble are tested every other day. If an individual tests positive, they are promptly put in isolation until they are cleared by a medical professional. Contact tracing is then done to see who else might be at risk, with more people put in quarantine.