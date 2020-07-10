Stefano Fusaro explains what Nashville SC's withdrawal means for the MLS is Back tournament. (0:58)

A player for MLS club Sporting Kansas City has tested positive for the coronavirus, a team source has told ESPN's Stefano Fusaro.

Neither the club nor the league has commented on the SKC case.

Two clubs have already been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament, which began on Wednesday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex outside of Orlando, Florida. Nashville SC and FC Dallas exited the event due to a number of positive coronavirus tests.

According to MLS, during the period from July 7-8, 1,888 players, coaches, referees, club staff, league staff and other individuals who are part of the tournament delegation were tested. Of that group, four individuals tested positive, all coming from two different clubs.

It is not clear if those four positive tests include the SKC player. The club arrived on Sunday, July 5, to Orlando. Their first match is schedule for next Sunday, July 12, against Minnesota.

The Athletic was first to report the SKC case.

ESPN's Tom Marshall contributed to this report.