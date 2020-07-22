Charlotte's MLS expansion franchise will be called Charlotte FC, the club announced while also revealing its team logo on Wednesday.

The team is scheduled to begin play in MLS starting in 2022.

- Stream MLS Is Back LIVE on ESPN networks, ESPN app (U.S. only)

- Group schedule set for MLS is Back Tournament

Terrific name and look for @MLS' club in the dynamic city of Charlotte. I love everything it represents.



Soccer has always been part of the fabric of this community. Congratulations on making it official, #CharlotteFC! pic.twitter.com/YrOnuSN5gd — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) July 22, 2020

"Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today's unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club's history," said Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

"Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong."

The team had teased the name of the club for the past two weeks, starting off with eight candidates and eliminating three of them. The four other finalists were Carolina Gliders FC, Charlotte Athletic FC, Charlotte Crown FC and Charlotte Town FC, with Charlotte FC ultimately being chosen.

"The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte's rich history," said Charlotte FC Owner David Tepper. "When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone."

The team's black, blue, silver and white crest derives from Charlotte being the first American city to have its own branch of the U.S. Mint, and the circular shape is a nod to the coins that were made there. The four-point crown is a tribute to Charlotte's moniker as the Queen City, and the spires represent each of the four wards of Uptown Charlotte -- symbolizing the royal legacy behind the city's name. The engraved typeface and Minted 2022 border mark are additional details paying homage to the club's inaugural season.