Chris Armas has been fired as head coach of the New York Red Bulls, the MLS club announced on Friday morning.

Assistant coach CJ Brown has also departed the club, which sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11 points from nine games.

Armas was appointed to his role in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls to a Supporters' Shield the same year. However, the club was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs and lost in the first stage a year later.

"On behalf of the organization, I'd like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication to the club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell in a statement. "In this business, we have to make difficult decisions based on performances and, fundamentally, results. At this time, it's my decision that we must go in a different direction in order to meet the ambitions we have for our football club."

An interim head coach is expected to be named in the next few days; the Red Bulls' next game is at home against Philadelphia Union on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; stream LIVE on ESPN+)