With San Jose winless in eight MLS matches, Ale Moreno says Matias Almeyda deserves a share of the blame. (2:00)

MLS announced the remainder of its regular season schedule, with each team playing nine more matches and concluding on Nov. 8.

The last day of the regular season -- which the league is calling Decision Day and will likely have a bearing on playoff qualification and seeding -- will see the 14 Eastern Conference teams kick off with seven simultaneous games at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the Western Conference teams will take part in six simultaneous games starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

STREAM MLS ON ESPN+ Major League Soccer is on ESPN+. Seattle is the champion of the 26-team league, which added Nashville and Miami to the fold in 2020.

ESPN+: Live games and replays (U.S. only)

MLS home | Schedule | Standings

Due to travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government, including a 14-day quarantine period for people traveling from the U.S. to Canada, the three Canadian teams will have to play their remaining home matches in the United States.

The Montreal Impact will play their home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, Toronto FC's home base will be Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, while the Vancouver Whitecaps will play their home matches at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

MLS clubs will continue to adhere to comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19.

MLS also stated that matches have been scheduled to minimize travel time, allowing visiting teams to arrive and depart on match day for the majority of games.

No team will have played the same opponent more than four times across all phases of regular season competition. This includes regular season games in MLS markets, as well as MLS is Back Tournament group stage games.