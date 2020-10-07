Andres Rios converts from the spot to seal San Jose's 2-1 win over LA Galaxy. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:00)

The San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy have been found to be in violation of Major League Soccer's mass confrontation policy after the two sides clashed in their game on Oct. 3.

As this is the clubs' first violations, they were issued with a warning while Quakes forward Chris Wondolowski and Galaxy forwards Cristian Pavon and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez were issued with undisclosed fines by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for their role in events.

The fight was triggered when Quakes defender Nick Lima and Galaxy midfielder Joe Corona collided while contesting a ball. Corona shoved Lima's head and other players became involved in the skirmish.

Javier Hernandez was one of three players fined following the incident. Photo by Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Referee Robert Sibiga consulted a pitch side video monitor on the incident but only gave Corona and Jackson Yueill yellow cards for their involvement.

San Jose won the game 2-1 which leaves Galaxy in last position in the MLS Western Conference with just 15 points from 14 games.