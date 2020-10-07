Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rapids and LAFC has been postponed following another confirmed positive test for COVID-19 within the Rapids organization.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that the latest positive is linked to the initial outbreak within the Rapids team that first was diagnosed on Sept. 24.

That outbreak has seen four players and at least 13 staff members contract COVID-19. The Rapids first team engaged in a full practice session on Monday and Tuesday prior to the latest positive test.

Wednesday's match was the third consecutive Rapids game that has been postponed. The other affected matches were a Sept. 27 home match against Sporting Kansas City and an Oct. 3 game at the Portland Timbers. Those matches have been rescheduled for Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, respectively.

With Colorado not having any open dates prior to the end of the regular season, it is unclear when the LAFC match will be rescheduled