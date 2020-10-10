Colorado registers its first win since March 7 with a 5-0 thumping of Real Salt Lake. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:58)

The match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the fourth Rapids match in a row to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Twelve staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24. Matches against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC were postponed earlier.

The last time the Rapids played was Sept. 23 when they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

The match against the the Galaxy has not yet been rescheduled.