Major League Soccer has postponed three matches in the space of 24 hours amid an escalating number of positive coronavirus tests throughout the league.

MLS originally postponed the match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy on Saturday after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus, before also adding Sunday's Columbus Crew match against Orlando City and the FC Dallas-Minnesota United match to the cancelled list.

It is the fourth Rapids match in a row to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Twelve Colorado staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24. Matches against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC were postponed earlier.

The Rapids most recently played Sept. 23, when they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

The Crew match was postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Columbus staff, while Dallas-Minnesota was delayed after two confirmed positive cases among the Loons' player pool.

Further information including new dates and times for all three matches will be announced at a later date.