Guillermo Barros Schelotto is unconcerned over his future as LA Galaxy head coach, following reports that club legend Robbie Keane could be in line to replace the Argentine.

The Galaxy defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday, bringing an end to a run of six consecutive defeats, but the team remains in last place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and fan groups last week released a statement in protest at the club's plight.

Barros Schelotto was not fussed.

"I know what football is like," said the former Boca Juniors coach in the postgame video conference. "I know what the media is like in situations like the one we've gone through in recent times. We're part of that football. There's more pressure in some places than others, in some places less time than others, but I understand football and I have nothing to say. I know what we are doing, I know the number of young players that are playing and in terms of me [and the future], I have nothing to say."

Asked if the club is on the same page in terms of what happens moving forward, Barros Schelotto indicated that it is, despite the reports linking former striker Keane to his position.

"Yes, no one has said anything to contradict that," he said. "Everyone has to understand the year that we're going through. It's a short season, playing every three days and everything else. Obviously we have to think of the future. I'm 100% relaxed and working every day to give my best and to have a great end to the season."

Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez has come under severe criticism after only managing one goal in 10 games so far in his MLS career, with one report indicating that his attitude hadn't been up to scratch off the field.

Barros Schelotto dropped Designated Player Hernandez from the starting XI against the Whitecaps, but denied it had anything to do with his off-the-pitch demeanor, instead indicating he only wanted to play with one center forward and preferred Yony Gonzalez, who went off injured and was replaced by Hernandez in the 50th minute.

"The decisions that I take are always, independently of what happens inside and outside the locker room, down to footballing reasons and always looking for the best for the team," said Barros Schelotto. "I thought it was best for the team that Yony Gonzalez played and not Javier Hernandez."

The Galaxy has five games left in the regular season and will be looking to get closer to the playoff spots against LAFC in El Trafico next Sunday.

The LA side finished bottom of the Western Conference in 2017 and missed out on the playoffs in 2018, going out to local rival LAFC in the semifinal of the Western Conference playoff in 2019.