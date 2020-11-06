The San Jose Earthquakes reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a 3-2 win over LAFC. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:43)

The 2020 MLS Cup playoffs will kick off on Nov. 20 and culminate with the final on Dec. 12, the league announced on Friday.

For the first time, 18 teams will participate due to an expansion of the postseason for the 2020 campaign.

The 2020 postseason will consist of single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

The games will begin after FIFA's international window in November, totaling 17 in all before the final.

Here is the complete schedule:

Eastern Conference Play-In Round (2 games)

Friday, Nov. 20 (two games)

- 6:30 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports.

- 8:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Eastern and Western Conference Round One (8 games)

Saturday, Nov. 21 (two games)

- 12 p.m. UniMás/TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports

- 3 p.m. UniMás/TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports

Sunday, Nov. 22 (three games)

- 4 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 7:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 10 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Tuesday, Nov. 24 (three games)

- 6 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 10:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Eastern and Western Conference Semifinal (4 games)

Sunday, Nov. 29 (two games)

- 3 p.m. ABC/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Tuesday, Dec. 1 (one game)

- 6:30 or 9 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Wednesday, Dec. 2 (one game)

- 6:30 or 9 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

Eastern and Western Conference Final (2 games)

-Sunday, Dec. 6 (two games)

- 3 p.m. ABC/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

- 6:30 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

2020 MLS Cup (1 game)

Saturday, Dec. 12

- 8 p.m. FOX, UniMás//TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports