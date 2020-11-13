Kasey Keller and Herculez Gomez try to identify the favorites to go the distance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. (2:08)

LAFC forward Carlos Vela tops the list of highest-selling Major League Soccer jerseys for 2020, beating LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez into second position.

Mexican players made up three of the top five most sold shirts, with Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro in fifth. Atlanta United FC's Josef Martinez nabbed third place, followed by Seattle Sounders FC and United States forward Jordan Morris.

The ranking is based on overall sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2020.

Gonzalo Higuain's shirt was the sixth highest seller in his debut season in the league, with Blaise Matuidi in ninth, despite the respective Argentina and France internationals only joining Inter Miami midway through the regular season. Players from the South Florida side, co-owned by David Beckham, made up three of the top 10 in the team's debut MLS campaign.

Reigning MLS MVP Vela had an injury-hit season for LAFC, but still managed four goals in seven appearances, taking his tally to 54 goals from 69 games in the league.

The 31-year-old Cancun native was third in the same list last year, behind Martinez and former Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was also top in 2018.

Hernandez has struggled in his first year in MLS, managing two goals in a season ravaged by injury problems and difficulties finding chemistry with his Galaxy teammates.

The United States was the national team with the most number of players inside the top 25 with six. Morris, Brenden Aaronson (No. 10, Philadelphia Union), Alejandro Bedoya (No. 12, Philadelphia Union), Chris Wondolowski (No. 19, San Jose Earthquakes) and Cristian Roldan (No. 24, Seattle Sounders), were all included.

There were five players each from Argentina and Mexico, respectively.

Four Sounders players made the list -- Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (No. 8), Nicolas Lodeiro (No. 15) and Roldan -- more than any other club.

Twelve of the 25 players included have featured for their countries at a World Cup.

The top 25 in order:

1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)

2. Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)

3. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)

4. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

5. Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami)

6. Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

7. Nani (Orlando City SC)

8. Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

9. Balise Matuidi (Inter Miami)

10. Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union)

11. Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

12. Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union)

13. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)

14. Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

15. Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)

16. Edison Flores (DC United)

17. Diego Rossi (LAFC)

18. Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)

19. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

20. Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

21. Cristian Pavon (LA Galaxy)

22. Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

23. Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew)

24. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

25. Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United)