Austin FC acquired five players through separate trades as the Major League Soccer expansion side began to fill out its inaugural roster.

The Texas club obtained Nick Lima from the San Jose Earthquakes, Julio Cascante from the Portland Timbers, Ben Sweat from Inter Miami CF, Ulises Segura from DC United, and Jon Gallagher from Atlanta United FC, the clubs announced.

Austin sent San Jose $500,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) for Lima, Portland $250,000 GAM for Cascante, Miami $100,000 GAM for Sweat,$150,000 GAM for Segura, and $225,000 GAM to Atlanta for Gallagher.

Lima, 26, had made 100 appearances with the Earthquakes, featuring at both fullback positions. He has also been capped nine times for the United States men's national team.

Sweat, 29, made 20 starts for Miami at center-back in their expansion season this year, having previously played for NYCFC for three seasons.

Costa Rica international Segura, 27, spent the last three years in the midfield for D.C. after joining from Saprissa in his native country. His compatriot Cascante had also played at Saprissa before joining Portland as a defender in 2018.

Gallagher made his MLS debut during the 2020 season and went on to make 16 appearances with 11 starts for Atlanta, while scoring four goals.

The players bring Austin's squad up to seven players, following Paraguayan attackers Cecilio Dominguez and Rodney Redes. The club will also acquire more players on Tuesday in the Expansion Draft.